Advertisement

Springfield family loses home to devastating fire

Springfield family loses home to devastating fire
Springfield family loses home to devastating fire(Ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family lost their home in a raging fire Sunday night.

The flames broke out in the 1400 block of Jamestown Road Sunday around 8:30 p.m. The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District responded.

Firefighters say two minors suffered injuries in the fire. Firefighters with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District say the fire started in the garage, and the wind spread the fire quickly to the front of the house and trees on the front lawn.

“I raced from my sofa up to see if I could see anybody getting out or if there was anybody there. My husband called 911. It was terrifying,” said neighbor Patty Drake. ”I saw a boy on the north side of the house running and just screaming, so I raced over there to see if he was okay.”

Patty Drake lives just a block over from where the fire started. Neighbors worried the wind would fuel the flames putting other homes at risk. Drake says she helped put hoses on the neighbor’s roof.

“We’re kind of close-knit little subdivision, and everybody knows everybody pretty much,” said Drake.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District says maintenance around your house could be your best protection to prevent a fire like this.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified
According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes announce second child

Latest News

What is GAR? It was a fraternal organization composed of U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and...
Ever heard of the Grand Army of the Republic? Mtn. Grove rededicates 100 year-old monument in their honor on town square
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Giménez’s 3-run homer in 8th sends Guardians past Royals
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off...
Gorman’s 2-run homer, 3 hits lift Cardinals over Padres
BOAT CAPSIZES AT LAKE OF THE OZARKS
BOAT CAPSIZES AT LAKE OF THE OZARKS