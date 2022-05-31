Springfield family loses home to devastating fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family lost their home in a raging fire Sunday night.

The flames broke out in the 1400 block of Jamestown Road Sunday around 8:30 p.m. The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District responded.

Firefighters say two minors suffered injuries in the fire. Firefighters with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District say the fire started in the garage, and the wind spread the fire quickly to the front of the house and trees on the front lawn.

“I raced from my sofa up to see if I could see anybody getting out or if there was anybody there. My husband called 911. It was terrifying,” said neighbor Patty Drake. ”I saw a boy on the north side of the house running and just screaming, so I raced over there to see if he was okay.”

Patty Drake lives just a block over from where the fire started. Neighbors worried the wind would fuel the flames putting other homes at risk. Drake says she helped put hoses on the neighbor’s roof.

“We’re kind of close-knit little subdivision, and everybody knows everybody pretty much,” said Drake.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District says maintenance around your house could be your best protection to prevent a fire like this.

