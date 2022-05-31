Will your fire extinguisher work when you need it?

(KY3) -What can you do to make sure your fire extinguisher will work when you need it?

First, make sure it hasn’t been recalled. Head to saferproducts.gov to check the model number.

“If you have a recalled Kidde fire extinguisher, contact the company to have it replaced as soon as possible,” said Ryan Felton with Consumer Reports.

Here are some helpful tips about storing and using a fire extinguisher:

Store it where you think a fire is most likely to occur like the kitchen and garage. Also, regularly check the dial on the pressure gauge. It should always be within the green zone. And while you’re at it, check the manufacture date on your extinguisher, if it’s older than 12 years, replace it. Make sure you and everyone in your family knows how to properly use it.

“Read the instructions and familiarize yourself with your fire extinguisher before there is an emergency. You don’t want the first time you ever handle it to be when there’s an actual fire to put out,” said Felton.

One more thing: CR says to always call 9-1-1 first, and home fire extinguishers are designed for small fires. If you’re unable to put out the fire yourself, get out of the house immediately and remain a safe distance outside while you wait for professionals to arrive.

