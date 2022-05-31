Advertisement

Will your fire extinguisher work when you need it?

Kidde recall of fire extinguishers.
Kidde recall of fire extinguishers.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) -What can you do to make sure your fire extinguisher will work when you need it?

First, make sure it hasn’t been recalled. Head to saferproducts.gov to check the model number.

“If you have a recalled Kidde fire extinguisher, contact the company to have it replaced as soon as possible,” said Ryan Felton with Consumer Reports.

Here are some helpful tips about storing and using a fire extinguisher:

Store it where you think a fire is most likely to occur like the kitchen and garage. Also, regularly check the dial on the pressure gauge. It should always be within the green zone. And while you’re at it, check the manufacture date on your extinguisher, if it’s older than 12 years, replace it. Make sure you and everyone in your family knows how to properly use it.

“Read the instructions and familiarize yourself with your fire extinguisher before there is an emergency. You don’t want the first time you ever handle it to be when there’s an actual fire to put out,” said Felton.

One more thing: CR says to always call 9-1-1 first, and home fire extinguishers are designed for small fires. If you’re unable to put out the fire yourself, get out of the house immediately and remain a safe distance outside while you wait for professionals to arrive.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at a holiday party; 1 questioned
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield

Latest News

A man is wanted after a robbery Saturday morning at Guaranty Bank on North Glenstone Avenue.
Springfield, Mo. man pleads guilty to bank robbery in 2021
A slow-moving cold front will kick up storms tonight that will have wind and hail potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching the storm threat, mainly tonight
Flooding and damaging winds will be the primary hazards
Strong to severe storms possible tonight
The 9/11 monument, unveiled Monday, is apart of Mountain Home's Veterans Plaza.
City of Mountain Home, Ark. unveils 9/11 memorial
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Summer Makeup Palettes with Shelly