Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Mike tries fishing in a kayak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares this week’s fishing report.

Fishing report for the week of June 1:

Bull Shoals Lake

At 30 feet high, the best option early is using wake baits on the points next to flooded bushes. Then try a weightless Senkos in the same area through the middle of the day.

Table Rock Lake

Eight feet high makes it a topwater bonanza early in the day. Pop-R type baits are working well around flooded grass in back yards. Later in the day, use a fluke near flooded trees on points.

Stockton Lake

Using small crankbaits in coves around flooded structures should put a few fish in the boat. Then try a 1/8th ounce shaky head around the flooded structure near the bank.

Lake of the Ozarks

The fish are suspended around the end of the docks. A fluke or weightless Senko works best, but have a topwater lure handy for schooling fish.

GOOD LUCK!

