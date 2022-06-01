Advertisement

A big spike in gas prices in Springfield, Mo.

Most stations are selling unleaded for $4.29 a gallon in Springfield, Mo.
Most stations are selling unleaded for $4.29 a gallon in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Prices for unleaded gas jumped by 30 cents a gallon to $4.29. Prices at many stations on Tuesday were $3.99.

The national average for a gallon of gas also jumped by five cents to $4.67 a gallon. According to AAA, drivers in Missouri are paying $4.24 a gallon. In Arkansas, the average price is $4.19.

Drivers in Arkansas paid $3.79 a gallon one month ago, while the average price for gas in Missouri was $3.77 according to AAA.

Brent Crude Oil closed at its highest level in nearly three months on Tuesday at $122.84 cents a barrel.

.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Investigators release a motive in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square
Rescue teams searching for man in Lake Springfield.
Rescuers locate the body of a swimmer missing in Lake Springfield
Police investigate the death of Ava Hodgkins.
WANTED: Police searching for husband of Springfield woman killed in shooting
Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
FILE PHOTO: A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after surviving an alleged cougar attack in...
9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington

Latest News

Instability will be greatest in Arkansas ahead of a cold front, where some wind and hail will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A wet and perhaps stormy day
Rain and storms expected today
Man drowns in Lake Springfield
The Missouri State Highway Patrol releases the name of a man who drowned in Lake Springfield
Joshua Parker, 42
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County car thief?