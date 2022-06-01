A big spike in gas prices in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Prices for unleaded gas jumped by 30 cents a gallon to $4.29. Prices at many stations on Tuesday were $3.99.

The national average for a gallon of gas also jumped by five cents to $4.67 a gallon. According to AAA, drivers in Missouri are paying $4.24 a gallon. In Arkansas, the average price is $4.19.

Drivers in Arkansas paid $3.79 a gallon one month ago, while the average price for gas in Missouri was $3.77 according to AAA.

Brent Crude Oil closed at its highest level in nearly three months on Tuesday at $122.84 cents a barrel.

