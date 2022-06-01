CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County car thief?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Joshua Parker, 42 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive charged with car theft. 42-year-old Joshua Parker also faces drug charges in Greene County. Detectives describe him as approximately 5′06″ tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes. Parker is balding.

He has a large tattoo of ‘J4K’ on his neck. He also the names ‘Brady,’ and ‘Jazmyn,’ tattooed on each side of his neck with wings, and the grim reaper on his left arm. Investigators say Parker has connections in Arkansas. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

