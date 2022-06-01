Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County car thief?

Springfield detectives say 42-year-old Joshua Parker also faces drug charges.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Joshua Parker, 42
Joshua Parker, 42(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive charged with car theft. 42-year-old Joshua Parker also faces drug charges in Greene County. Detectives describe him as approximately 5′06″ tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes. Parker is balding.

He has a large tattoo of ‘J4K’ on his neck. He also the names ‘Brady,’ and ‘Jazmyn,’ tattooed on each side of his neck with wings, and the grim reaper on his left arm. Investigators say Parker has connections in Arkansas. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Investigators release a motive in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square
Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at a holiday party; 1 questioned
A Flood Watch is in effect tonight for areas north of I-44
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Just When We Were Drying Out-More Storms

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez steals second base as Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez is late...
Hedges’ three-run homer helps Guardians beat Royals
Investigators say Tara, 39, disappeared from the Aurora area on May 7.
MISSING WOMAN: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating woman reported missing
Springfield couple faces several charges of child abuse and neglect; accused of locking son in dog cage
Rescue teams searching for man in Lake Springfield.
Rescuers locate the body of a swimmer missing in Lake Springfield