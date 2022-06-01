Landscaping businesses in the Ozarks frustrated by higher gas prices too

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Lawn care and landscaping businesses feel the impact as gas prices increase.

Lawn mowers, weed whackers, and leaf blowers are just a few of the necessary equipment for landscaping. The only problem, all of those tools consume high amounts of gasoline. Employees at The Garden Center by Zanescapes say business isn’t the only thing that has increased this time of year.

”Fuel is more of a concern because it has something to do with everything we get,” said The Garden Center by Zanescapes general manager Tom Meyer. “Everything has to have fuel to get to us.”

Meyer says this is driving up the cost of some of their products. On top of feeling the strain from inflation, labor shortages are an ongoing issue.

”It has been challenging to get good crews and sustain them for any length of time,” Meyer said.

Kimberly Phillips lives in the area and says the gasoline price affects everything. From everyday expenses, traveling, and even sprucing up your home for the season.

”Whenever you come, and you want to do something that gives you a little bit of nuance or a little bit of ambiance to your home, it can be rather expensive,” said Phillips. “The consumer is the one that has to absorb the cost.”

Meyer says recent rain has made it hard to complete projects on time.

”It’s a struggle for everybody, but we always pray for the rain because the flowers like the rain,” Meyer said. “Rain is good, but we have to take the bad with it.”

Staff says navigating through recent changes can be hard at times, but any business that will survive has to adapt.

”We have to adapt to do the best we can for our customers and try to provide the best services.”

