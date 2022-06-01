Meals On Wheels of Springfield needs volunteer drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An essential nonprofit group in the Ozarks needs delivery drivers because of a rise in gas prices.

Meals On Wheels of Springfield provides affordable, nutritious, well-balanced, and flavorful meals to seniors and homebound individuals. The Meals on Wheels of Springfield President Elaine Garton said the organization has recently had trouble getting volunteer drivers in to deliver food to ones that need it. She said being a volunteer driver shouldn’t take up too much time.

“Two hours a day once a week is pretty simple,” Garton said.

However, she said the volunteer drivers have to use their cars and pay for their gas. She said the rising gas prices could be one of the reasons more people are hesitant to volunteer as a Meals On Wheels drivers.

“The inner problem now with the gas prices is getting people that are willing to donate their time and their car expense,” Garton said. “I have drivers delivering three to four times a week because we’re short.”

She said if Meals On Wheels of Springfield had more volunteer drivers, she would be able to call in sub-drivers to give others more time off. Garton has a list of drivers she can call, but that doesn’t mean they’re always available.

Garton even delivers food herself to those who need it.

“I do drive a route on Thursdays since my work in the office is limited that day.”

As for the increased food costs due to inflation, Garton said the organization hadn’t experienced the problem as much as other nonprofits since CoxHealth Hospital provides the food products. She said there will come a time when Meals On Wheels and CoxHealth will have to meet and raise food prices, but she hopes that doesn’t happen anytime soon.

Garton said if anyone is willing to be a volunteer driver, call the organization’s number at 417-269-4696.

