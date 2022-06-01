The Missouri State Highway Patrol releases the name of a man who drowned in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The search is over for a man who went missing in Lake Springfield on Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that John Hance, 35, of Springfield drowned after he went into the water around 5:00 p.m.

Witnesses say Hance jumped off a dock and did not resurface. Paramedics treated another man who jumped into the water, attempting to rescue him.

The Springfield Fire Department put two boats into the water for the initial search before asking for additional water rescue help from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Volunteers also helped by using a drone to search the lake.

Springfield Fire Department Battalion Chief of Special Operations and EMS Christopher Roush says the water is relatively cold this year, a significant cause for concern when searching.

“Even in warm water, hypothermia is a serious concern, so we tell people that you can’t spend much time in the water at all without being seriously concerned for being overcome,” said Roush. “It takes a long time to perform a proper search, and our staff wants to make sure they aren’t missing anything, so the bigger the space, the longer it takes.”

The Springfield Fire Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol’s water rescue teams located Hance’s body around 8:45 p.m.

