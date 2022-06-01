Prosecutor files charges in a shooting incident outside Springfield’s Hells Angels

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors charged a man for a shooting incident outside Springfield’s Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Ely Oakley faces charges of assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on April 27 at the club located on West Avenue. Investigators say the victim survived gunshot wounds to his groin and stomach. Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots. They then described a Chevy Camaro leaving the scene of the shootings.

Court records show Oakley has a long history of violent crimes.

