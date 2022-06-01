Advertisement

Richest billionaires in Missouri

Published: Jun. 1, 2022
(Stacker) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Missouri, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of May 31. Forbes lists 7 billionaires in Missouri.

#7. Robert Clark- Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,791 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

- Source of wealth: construction, Self Made

#6. Jim McKelvey- Net worth: $1.8 billion (#1,622 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

- Source of wealth: mobile payments, Self Made

#5. Jim Kavanaugh- Net worth: $3.4 billion (#883 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

- Source of wealth: IT provider, Self Made

#4. Rodger Riney & family- Net worth: $3.6 billion (#822 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

- Source of wealth: discount brokerage, Self Made

#3. John Morris- Net worth: $5.5 billion (#473 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Springfield, Missouri

- Source of wealth: sporting goods retail, Self Made

#2. David Steward- Net worth: $5.8 billion (#434 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

- Source of wealth: IT provider, Self Made

#1. Pauline MacMillan Keinath- Net worth: $9.0 billion (#220 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

- Source of wealth: Cargill

