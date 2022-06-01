On Your Side: What to buy in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s what to buy in June.

Go to the movies

The summer is a great time to see a film on the big screen. Many movie theaters offer discounted tickets in June and continue throughout the summer.

Get a gym membership

Besides January, many gyms offer sign-on deals during the dog days of summer. It’s a way to keep business strong when many choose to break a sweat outside.

What goes with that new membership?

Buy activewear

It’s the same school of thought. Retailers want to keep sales moving.

Celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week

Reel in the savings. June 4 kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week. You’ll find deals on supplies. A few places let you fish for free or at a discounted price.

Don’t forget Father’s Day

Don’t forget about Father’s Day. You’ll save the most on tools, grills, and gadgets.

Buy small appliances

It’s wedding season. Besides Black Friday, now is the best time to buy small appliances. Perhaps, think ahead and get some Christmas shopping done. Save on cookware, blenders, and air fryers.

Consumer Reports recommends the GoWise Air Fryer for around $60.

“It’s a CR best buy,” said Mary Beth Quirk with Consumer Reports. “Not only is it a good value for the money, but it performed well in our testing. It has the touch buttons and the program settings are among the easiest to see and use in our ratings. And a bonus for people who have a loud house. It’s one of the quiets we’ve tested,” said Quirk.

Be flexible when booking a vacation

If you still have not booked a summer vacation, you might be in luck. If your schedule is flexible, you’ll save. Travel during the week. Book your flight now. Airfare is going up, just like gas prices.

If you’re going on a road trip, make sure you use a credit card with gas rewards.

