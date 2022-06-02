Advertisement

$35+ million provided for Arkansas water and wastewater projects

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $35,410,210 for nine water and wastewater projects and four technical assistance programs.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Several communities across Arkansas were awarded funding for water and wastewater projects.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $35,410,210 for nine water and wastewater projects and four technical assistance programs.

Three counties in Northeast Arkansas were part of the funding. The projects include:

  • Melbourne (Izard County) - $139,050 from the Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund for water meter installation.
  • The Rock-Moore Public Water Authority (Independence County) - $4,262,000 from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund for a new water tank and water system improvements.
  • The Searcy Board of Public Utilities (White County) - $950,000 from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund in additional funding for wastewater system rehabilitation.

The Natural Resources Commission also approved funding for the following technical assistance programs:

  • The Arkansas Environmental Training Academy (AETA) - $150,000 grant from the Water Development Fund to provide training for members of Retail Water Provider boards pursuant to Act 605 of 2021.
  • The Arkansas Rural Water Association (ARWA) - $125,000 from the Water Development Fund. This grant is for the Association’s continued funding assistance for a Circuit Rider to provide onsite assistance to water systems with operation, maintenance, management, and financial problems.
  • The Arkansas Rural Water Association (ARWA) - $65,000 from the Water Development Fund to provide continued training and technical assistance to water and wastewater systems throughout the state.

You can learn more about the Natural Resource Division’s water and wastewater programs by clicking here.

