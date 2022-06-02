Advertisement

Amusement park ride malfunction leaves people upside-down

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down at Kennywood in Pennsylvania on Monday. (Source: KDKA/Tina Talley/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a nightmare come true.

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down on Monday.

Some people who are on the ride said they were traumatized by the incident.

One witness said they remember hearing riders screaming for help.

Kennywood’s general manager said in a statement that maintenance staff responded quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position and safely evacuated the riders, but did not say how long the riders were stuck.

The park spokesman said the Aero 360 will remain closed while maintenance workers continue their review and try to figure out what needs to be addressed.

At this point, they do not know what caused the malfunction.

The spokesman said the park inspects every ride every operating day and the rides have to pass before they can open the lines.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns in Lake Springfield
The Missouri State Highway Patrol releases the name of a man who drowned in Lake Springfield
Most stations are selling unleaded for $4.29 a gallon in Springfield, Mo.
Gas prices in the Ozarks spike above $4 per gallon
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Rescue teams searching for man in Lake Springfield.
Rescuers locate the body of a swimmer missing in Lake Springfield
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Investigators release a motive in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square

Latest News

Florida's red flag gun law seem to be working, and some see it as a blue print on how to move...
Do red flag laws work to prevent gun violence?
The labor shortage and gas prices are impacting everything, including highway maintenance.
How the labor shortage, gas prices impact Greene County highways
How the labor shortage, gas prices impact Greene County highways
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Georgia Secretary of State