Brady-Rodgers team victorious over Mahomes-Allen in ‘The Match’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A clutch putt from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the the 12th and final hole of ‘The Match’ gave his team the victory.

Rodgers and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady earned a 1-up win over Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Rodgers-Brady team got off to a hot start, only to see Mahomes and Allen comeback and eventually take a 1-up advantage at the end of the eighth hole.

Mahomes provided plenty of highlights, catching the attention of his partner.

“Pat was absolutely unconscious there for about five holes,” Allen said after the match.

Here’s a look at some of Mahomes’ best shots:

Beautiful tee shot.

Confident birdie putt.

Fist pump.@PatrickMahomes secures the first lead of The Match for him and @JoshAllenQB. pic.twitter.com/tv0ol6HbUt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2022

"That could be the deciding factor in this match here."@PatrickMahomes is rolling it. pic.twitter.com/2bqO1Sv1tC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2022

"That's good."@PatrickMahomes makes birdie to get one back for Team Allen/Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/pWgiqwvdbu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.