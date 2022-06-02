Advertisement

Camden County deputies arrest man for firing into neighbor’s home

Martin B Perez, 59, of Macks Creek, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed...
Martin B Perez, 59, of Macks Creek, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man accused of firing a weapon into his neighbor’s home.

Martin B Perez, 59, of Macks Creek, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The incident happened Tuesday at a home on Blackberry Lane in Macks Creek. Deputies arrived to find damage to the outside of a residence consistent with impacting bullets. They observed damage to the inside of the home, including a ruptured water line which subsequently caused water damage to household items.

Investigators say Perez admitted he fired a weapon at a light on his property to deputies. Deputies found several firearms, spent shell casings, and other evidence consistent with the damage to the home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns in Lake Springfield
The Missouri State Highway Patrol releases the name of a man who drowned in Lake Springfield
Most stations are selling unleaded for $4.29 a gallon in Springfield, Mo.
Gas prices in the Ozarks spike above $4 per gallon
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Rescue teams searching for man in Lake Springfield.
Rescuers locate the body of a swimmer missing in Lake Springfield
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Investigators release a motive in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square

Latest News

The labor shortage and gas prices are impacting everything, including highway maintenance.
How the labor shortage, gas prices impact Greene County highways
How the labor shortage, gas prices impact Greene County highways
Once clouds clear out, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather returns for now
Dry and cooler for a couple days