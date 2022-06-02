Camden County deputies arrest man for firing into neighbor’s home

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man accused of firing a weapon into his neighbor’s home.

Martin B Perez, 59, of Macks Creek, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The incident happened Tuesday at a home on Blackberry Lane in Macks Creek. Deputies arrived to find damage to the outside of a residence consistent with impacting bullets. They observed damage to the inside of the home, including a ruptured water line which subsequently caused water damage to household items.

Investigators say Perez admitted he fired a weapon at a light on his property to deputies. Deputies found several firearms, spent shell casings, and other evidence consistent with the damage to the home.

