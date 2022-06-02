Christian County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man killed at party near Ozark
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a deadly shooting victim from the Memorial Day weekend.
Robert Winningham, 46, died in the shooting.
Deputies say Winningham got into a fight with someone at a party south of Ozark. Deputies say he fired a shot from a handgun. Someone at the party returned fire, killing him.
Deputies have not arrested anyone on the case. Sheriff Brad Cole says the case is ongoing.
