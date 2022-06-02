Advertisement

Christian County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man killed at party near Ozark

(MGN ONLINE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a deadly shooting victim from the Memorial Day weekend.

Robert Winningham, 46, died in the shooting.

Deputies say Winningham got into a fight with someone at a party south of Ozark. Deputies say he fired a shot from a handgun. Someone at the party returned fire, killing him.

Deputies have not arrested anyone on the case. Sheriff Brad Cole says the case is ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns in Lake Springfield
The Missouri State Highway Patrol releases the name of a man who drowned in Lake Springfield
Most stations are selling unleaded for $4.29 a gallon in Springfield, Mo.
Gas prices in the Ozarks spike above $4 per gallon
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Southwest Missouri family on cruise ship that caught fire.
Southwest Missouri family caught on a fiery cruise ship in the Caribbean Sea shares story
Rescue teams searching for man in Lake Springfield.
Rescuers locate the body of a swimmer missing in Lake Springfield

Latest News

The Springfield police say they are looking at doing more Operation Safe Ride enforcement...
Springfield motorcycle crashes and fatalities are ahead of last year’s pace
What's driving an increase in motorcycle crashes in Springfield, Mo.
Classics Cruisin Table Rock Lake boat event kicks off Friday, local businesses explain economic impact
Highs Friday will reach the upper 70s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Take Advantage of Friday