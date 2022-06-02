Classics Cruisin’ Table Rock Lake boat event kicks off Friday; local businesses explain economic impact

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Classic boaters from several states will pilot and display their classic boats this weekend in the Branson area.

The event, in its 19th year, will feature 25 boats. One boater traveled from Florida for the weekend festivities. He says the people are what makes this so meaningful.

“It’s getting with friends and family and hanging out in the water,” said boater Craig Hartwig. “Having the comradery with the boats and getting with everyone is just so much fun.”

Hartwig says his boat was designed after an APBA Gold Cup race boat from the 1920′s. However, his boat was made in 2017.

“It’s not a replica, but it is a newer boat, and it’s powered with a 427 Ford,” Hartwig said.

Heartland Classics Antique and Boat Show chairman Becky Caddell says Friday there will be three different cruises going west on the White River channel of Table Rock. On Saturday, the community will get to take a look at all of the vintage boats during the public show at Rock Lane Marina. The show will feature boats by famous builders like Chris Craft, Century, and Riva.

”Everyone loves to come to see the old boats and visit with the owners and find out how they have restored them,” said Caddell.

Rock Island Grill General Manager Tom Ralls says events like this bring in hundreds of visitors. Ralls says this is beneficial for the overall economy near the lake because guests are more likely to eat at the restaurants near the boat show or stay at the resorts for the weekend.

”Bringing other people in for certain occasions like this adds on to it and stops Branson from slowing down,” said Ralls. “They utilize us, the water, and everything around Indian Point.”

Caddell says the boat show will be held from one to four on Saturday and is free to the public.

