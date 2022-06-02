Ex-Nixa Junior High assistant principal sentenced in child pornography case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - A judge sentenced a former assistant principal at Nixa Junior High School for soliciting sexually explicit photos from a 13-year-old victim by posing online as a teen girl.

Colby Fronterhouse, 42, of Springfield, Mo., was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 12 years in federal prison without parole.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Fronterhouse pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography. Fronterhouse was employed as an assistant principal at the junior high school at the time of the offense; he was terminated on Feb. 8, 2021.

A Christian County sheriff’s deputy was contacted by a 13-year-old child victim and his father in September 2020. The child victim, identified in court documents as “John Doe,” had been engaging in a series of text messages for approximately a week with Fronterhouse, who posed as a 14-year-old girl. Fronterhouse, posing as a 14-year-old, encouraged John Doe to transmit sexually explicit images of himself to Fronterhouse, made specific requests for poses or types of images, and had sexually explicit conversations with John Doe.

Investigators learned that the phone used by Fronterhouse was a burner phone number with a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) account, but they were able to trace the account to Fronterhouse. Officers executed a search warrant at Fronterhouse’s residence on Jan. 26, 2021, and he was arrested. Investigators seized Fronterhouse’s cell phone and found evidence linking his cell phone to the burner account. Investigators confirmed that Fronterhouse had access to the child victim’s cell phone number through school records.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan prosecuted this case. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Christian County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

