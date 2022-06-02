Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Finding the perfect home for a dog who’s been in a shelter for two years

Big Boy has been looking for his forever home for two years
Big Boy has been looking for his forever home for two years(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for the perfect home for a dog who’s spent way too long living the shelter life.

His name is Big Boy and he’s just a big love, but his right home does have to meet certain criteria.

“Big boy came to us in 2020, right before Covid hit.”

It’s been two years since Big Boy came to the Humane Society of Southwest missouri from animal control.

Marketing manager Katie Newcomb says, “when he is here, he’s here several months at a time.”

Newcomb says Big Boy has been adopted several times, but each times he’s been returned.

“He really needs to find a forever home that’s going to take into consideration what we tell them, what we’ve learned about him.”

Most importantly, a family will need to meet his high energy needs and let Big Boy be the only animal in the household.

Katie tells us, “when he’s out here, he likes to get the zoomies and have a good time and that honestly, a lot of that is coming from the stress of being in the kennel. So if we can get him into a home where he feels safe, comfortable and loved, he’ll get a lot of that out and he’ll show his true colors which is just a big goofball and love bug.”

That love extends to children as well, but because of his energetic personality, kids 12 and older are best.

“If there’s a family who is adventurous and athletic and likes to go on hikes, I think he’d be perfect.”

Big boy is a shelter favorite, so watching him be overlooked and returned, really hurts

Katie says, “it really weighs on him mentally and physically. He starts to lose weight, he gets really stressed out.”

And while they will be sad to see him go, they are ready to say goodbye to this big lovable guy.

“That’s why we’re here, to get them into those homes, so that’s the ultimate goal.”

If you’d like to meet Big Boy or find out more about him, click on the link to the humane society below.

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

