Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.

Nick Owens, 57, from Sparta, Missouri/Wright County Jail
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County investigators say a family dispute over a trailer led to a deadly shooting in Mansfield.

Nick Owens faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of his nephew Zachery Owens.

Deputies responded to the property on State Highway B on June 1. Investigators found Zachery Owens with a gunshot wound. Investigators say video footage from a Ring camera showed Nick Owens on Zachery Owens’ property without permission. They say Nick intended to take a trailer without Zachery knowing. Investigators say an altercation about the trailer led to the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect was administering CPR to the victim when deputies arrived.

Zachery Owens was a barber in Mansfield.

