Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County investigators say a family dispute over a trailer led to a deadly shooting in Mansfield.

Nick Owens faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of his nephew Zachery Owens.

Deputies responded to the property on State Highway B on June 1. Investigators found Zachery Owens with a gunshot wound. Investigators say video footage from a Ring camera showed Nick Owens on Zachery Owens’ property without permission. They say Nick intended to take a trailer without Zachery knowing. Investigators say an altercation about the trailer led to the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect was administering CPR to the victim when deputies arrived.

Zachery Owens was a barber in Mansfield.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.