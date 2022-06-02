Ranchers in the Ozarks fight higher fertilizer prices.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ranchers in the Ozarks have struggled in 2022 as business costs rise.

Carlee Buckner is a fifth-generation rancher in Walnut Grove. She says she is using less fertilizer because of costs.

Buckner uses MFA’s Nutri-track program. It gives them the exact readout of what kinds of fertilizer to use to help their soil be the best and save tons of money in the process. She compares it to a supplement, as the right recipe fuels the soil.

“Knowledge is power, so everything we do at the end of the day is helpful in the sense that we know what our soil needs,” said Buckner. “We are not putting too much. We’re not putting too little. We’re putting exactly what that land needs.”

Buckner said technology is your friend and hopes other farmers use the tools out there like soil analysis to ensure they get all they can from their land.

