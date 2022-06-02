Advertisement

Ranchers in the Ozarks fight higher fertilizer prices

Ranchers in the Ozarks fight higher fertilizer prices.
Ranchers in the Ozarks fight higher fertilizer prices.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ranchers in the Ozarks have struggled in 2022 as business costs rise.

Carlee Buckner is a fifth-generation rancher in Walnut Grove. She says she is using less fertilizer because of costs.

Buckner uses MFA’s Nutri-track program. It gives them the exact readout of what kinds of fertilizer to use to help their soil be the best and save tons of money in the process. She compares it to a supplement, as the right recipe fuels the soil.

“Knowledge is power, so everything we do at the end of the day is helpful in the sense that we know what our soil needs,” said Buckner. “We are not putting too much. We’re not putting too little. We’re putting exactly what that land needs.”

Buckner said technology is your friend and hopes other farmers use the tools out there like soil analysis to ensure they get all they can from their land.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns in Lake Springfield
The Missouri State Highway Patrol releases the name of a man who drowned in Lake Springfield
Most stations are selling unleaded for $4.29 a gallon in Springfield, Mo.
Gas prices in the Ozarks spike above $4 per gallon
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Rescue teams searching for man in Lake Springfield.
Rescuers locate the body of a swimmer missing in Lake Springfield
Southwest Missouri family on cruise ship that caught fire.
Southwest Missouri family caught on a fiery cruise ship in the Caribbean Sea shares story

Latest News

Nick Owens, 57, from Sparta, Missouri/Wright County Jail
Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.
Around 15 catalytic converters were stolen from two different UPS locations over the weekend.
Thieves steal catalytic converters off UPS trucks in Springfield
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman reacts after Arkansas scores a touchdown against Rice during the...
Arkansas’ Sam Pittman signs contract extension
UPS gives response after catalytic converters were stolen from trucks
UPS gives response after catalytic converters were stolen from trucks