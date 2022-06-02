Advertisement

Salvation Army, Westlake Ace Hardware team up for fan drive

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware teamed up for an annual fan drive in Springfield.

You can donate at Westlake Ace Hardware stores if you’d like to donate. The drive lasts through June 19. The Salvation Army will then hand out fans to those in need throughout the summer.

The fan drive is in its tenth year.

