Springfield motorcycle crashes and fatalities are ahead of last year’s pace

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether it’s inattention from car drivers or motorcyclists not driving safely, there’s blame on both sides when it comes to who bares responsibility for the increased number of crashes involving motorcycles in Springfield this year.

Numbers provided by the Springfield Police Department show that the city has had 51 crashes so far in 2022 involving motorcycles compared to 47 at this time last year. This year there have been two fatal motorcycle accidents compared to one in 2021.

Bob Machala lives in Battlefield, Mo. and is about to make his third trip to Sturgis for that South Dakota city’s long-running Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Like many lifelong cyclists, he has some war stories to tell.

“I got in my first motorcycle wreck when I was 18,” he recalled. “I learned that you do not ride with shorts and tennis shoes on.”

That accident happened when Machala spun out in some loose gravel while trying to negotiate a curve in the road.

“I had so much road rash that it took several months to heal and six hours to scrub the tar out of my skin,” he said. “I made the mistake of holding on to the motorcycle and I slid with the bike. It sticks with you for your whole life.”

If it’s that bad with gravel you can only imagine the pain for a cyclist Wednesday night when he was traveling south on Campbell Avenue and was hit by a car making a left turn in front of him onto Walnut Lawn. The cyclist survived but was screaming in pain as EMT’s loaded him into an ambulance.

Police say he’s in stable condition at a hospital.

“Probably a broken wrist and broken leg,” said Springfield Police Lt. Jeremy Anderson at the scene.

Unfortunately the Campbell-Walnut Lawn intersection is also where two motorcyclists were hit under the exact same circumstances last August. In that incident one of the cyclists, a 58 year-old man, did not survive.

The driver of the car in that accident said the same thing heard by police in many of the other motorcycle-related crashes.

“That they didn’t see the motorcycle coming,” Anderson said. “People need to slow down and make sure they’re looking both ways and all different directions especially when it comes to motorcycles at night because they are a little more difficult to see.”

“Put a lot of lights on your bike so they can see you coming,” Machala added. “And motorists need to put their phones down.”

Many accidents involve cars making left-turns in front of approaching cycles but not all wrecks are caused by inattentive car drivers. Reckless and speeding cyclists also share in the responsibility.

Machala cited an example of an incident at that same intersection.

“A friend was pulling out of a parking lot and a motorcycle heading south on Campbell at a high speed hit his truck so hard that it spun the truck around and the cycle flew pretty far. The cyclist ended up dying. It was a very sad event.”

Police admit they have a hard time trying to catch speeding out-of-control motorcyclists because they don’t want to create a more perilous situation by pursuing them

“It is very dangerous to pursue a motorcycle in the streets of Springfield at high speed,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams. “So we only do that in extreme circumstances.”

But in mid-May the SPD did team up with county and state law enforcement for “Operation Safe Ride” where aerial surveillance was used to catch reckless cyclists. Officers made a total of 108 stops and issued 71 citations and 83 warnings. They also made two arrests for driving while intoxicated. The program was funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation and more of these events are scheduled during the summer.

“We’re not going after the responsible motorcyclists who are just out for a drive,” Williams emphasized. “But it’s those that are going 100 miles-per-hour through the streets, popping wheelies, cutting in-and-out of traffic or going down the lane-divider and creating a danger for themselves and others.”

“When you’re on a motorcycle going at a fast speed they’re hard to control,” Machala added. “It’s a 1,200-pound machine between your legs. You’ve got to be on your game or you’re not going to live very long.”

