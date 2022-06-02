Advertisement

State of the City: Springfield’s mayor looks at challenges for 2022

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure delivered his State of the City address on Thursday.

In his speech, he discussed improvements made in several city departments, including police and fire.

Mayor McClure praised completing nine economic development projects in 2021 and the new businesses coming to town in 2022. He also discussed the challenges ahead for the city.

Read the transcript from his address: CLICK HERE

View the entire address: CLICK HERE

