Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Antipasto Pasta Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this summer pasta salad.
Summer Antipasto Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
3 cups cooked and cooled spaghetti noodles
2/3 cup Italian dressing
¼ cup Dijon mustard
4 Tbsp sugar or honey
12 slices of salami quartered
10 peperoni slices cut in half
1/3 cup kalamata olives pitted and halved
1/3 cup black olives pitted and halved
1/3 cup fresh mozzarella pearls
1 cup fresh grape tomatoes halved
Chopped fresh basil for garnish
Optional: Artichoke hearts, banana pepper rings
In a small bowl whisk together Italian dressing, Dijon mustard and sweetener. In a large bowl toss together all other ingredients. Add dressing and toss to combine. Refrigerate for thirty minutes. Recipe serves 6-10
