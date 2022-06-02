Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Antipasto Pasta Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this summer pasta salad.

Summer Antipasto Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked and cooled spaghetti noodles

2/3 cup Italian dressing

¼ cup Dijon mustard

4 Tbsp sugar or honey

12 slices of salami quartered

10 peperoni slices cut in half

1/3 cup kalamata olives pitted and halved

1/3 cup black olives pitted and halved

1/3 cup fresh mozzarella pearls

1 cup fresh grape tomatoes halved

Chopped fresh basil for garnish

Optional: Artichoke hearts, banana pepper rings

In a small bowl whisk together Italian dressing, Dijon mustard and sweetener. In a large bowl toss together all other ingredients. Add dressing and toss to combine. Refrigerate for thirty minutes. Recipe serves 6-10

