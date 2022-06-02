Thieves steal catalytic converters off UPS trucks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from two UPS trucks at two different locations.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the thefts happened on May 28 through 31. UPS reported 15 catalytic converters stolen in all. The thieves stole some of the catalytic converters from the UPS location on 1920 N. Nias Ave. They stole others from the UPS location on 1939 E. Florida St.

Josh Carns, the UPS Building Manager for the N. Nias location, said despite this incident, there were no delays and packages were delivered on time.

“We have multiple contingency plans in place for different unique situations and this was just one of those,” Carns said. “We were able to offload the packages into different vehicles and I’m happy to say there were no service disruptions because of the event.”

Police say the case remains active.

