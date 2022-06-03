1 injured after a personal watercraft crash on Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a personal watercraft.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 36-mile marker of the lake in Camden County. Investigators say, Brett Johnson, 26, suffered moderate injuries.
Johnson was ejected from the personal watercraft after the crash.
