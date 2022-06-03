Advertisement

1 injured after a personal watercraft crash on Lake of the Ozarks

(Public Domain Pictures)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a personal watercraft.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 36-mile marker of the lake in Camden County. Investigators say, Brett Johnson, 26, suffered moderate injuries.

Johnson was ejected from the personal watercraft after the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Owens, 57, from Sparta, Missouri/Wright County Jail
Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Southwest Missouri family on cruise ship that caught fire.
Southwest Missouri family caught on a fiery cruise ship in the Caribbean Sea shares story
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Ex-Nixa Junior High assistant principal sentenced in child pornography case

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 8,600+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 650 new cases
Ozarks Life: The scar of Doug Cox’s steel sculpture
Ozarks Life: The scar of Doug Cox’s steel sculpture
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce warm up before...
Chiefs view WR corps post-Tyreek with bright-eyed optimism
Summer marks the 100 deadliest days for drivers