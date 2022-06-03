Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals egg incubator from deceased Willard man’s home

Greene County detectives say the burglary and theft happened less than two weeks after the victim died.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -

February 28, 2022 W. Farm Road 94 Willard, Mo.
February 28, 2022 W. Farm Road 94 Willard, Mo.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a burglary and stealing case out of Willard. It happened at a home off of W. Farm Road 94. On February 28, a game camera on the property captured images of a man trespassing. He’s seen carrying off a large egg incubator. Investigators say the homeowner had recently died and family members had locked up the property. The value of the stolen GQF Complete Incubator is estimated at $2,200.

March 2, 2022 W. Farm Road 94 Willard, Mo.
March 2, 2022 W. Farm Road 94 Willard, Mo.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Days later, the camera captures a man on the property again. Detectives say it could be the same man, wearing a grey hoodie, a baseball hat, sunglasses and gloves to better conceal his identity.

Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230
Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives describe the man as having curly blonde hair, and a reddish in color beard. He has a large tattoo on his outer right forearm. If you recognize the man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns in Lake Springfield
The Missouri State Highway Patrol releases the name of a man who drowned in Lake Springfield
Nick Owens, 57, from Sparta, Missouri/Wright County Jail
Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.
Most stations are selling unleaded for $4.29 a gallon in Springfield, Mo.
Gas prices in the Ozarks spike above $4 per gallon
Southwest Missouri family on cruise ship that caught fire.
Southwest Missouri family caught on a fiery cruise ship in the Caribbean Sea shares story
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

O-Zone: Father Tolten Regional Catholic 8, Springfield Catholic 4
Jason Fuqua.
Deputies arrest Springfield man accused of stealing multiple cars while out on parole
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals incubator from deceased Willard man’s home
Active shooter at Tulsa, Oklahoma clinic.
Springfield security agencies discuss ways to help keep yourself alert and aware in public