CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals egg incubator from deceased Willard man’s home

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -

February 28, 2022 W. Farm Road 94 Willard, Mo. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a burglary and stealing case out of Willard. It happened at a home off of W. Farm Road 94. On February 28, a game camera on the property captured images of a man trespassing. He’s seen carrying off a large egg incubator. Investigators say the homeowner had recently died and family members had locked up the property. The value of the stolen GQF Complete Incubator is estimated at $2,200.

March 2, 2022 W. Farm Road 94 Willard, Mo. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Days later, the camera captures a man on the property again. Detectives say it could be the same man, wearing a grey hoodie, a baseball hat, sunglasses and gloves to better conceal his identity.

Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives describe the man as having curly blonde hair, and a reddish in color beard. He has a large tattoo on his outer right forearm. If you recognize the man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

