Deputies arrest Springfield man accused of stealing multiple cars while out on parole

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Fuqua faces five felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle in Greene County.

Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in 2016, Fuqua committed similar property crimes within Springfield, Greene County and other parts of southwest Missouri. Fuqua then went to prison for those charges and was released in 2021. Deputy Paige Rippee says he picked up right where he left off when he got out.

”His niche that he likes to do is property crimes, so felony property crimes,” Deputy Rippee says. “Stealing vehicles, package thefts, stealing from vehicles, breaking and entering and stuff like that. Basically anything he can get his hands on to steal, that’s what he likes to do.”

On May 5, a man reported the theft of his tan, 2007 Chevy Silverado from his employer’s parking lot, Legacy, Inc., a trucking company in Springfield. Legacy, Inc owner Scott Girth says his driver came back from a week out on the road to his truck missing.

“It’s very frustrating because I feel a responsibility to secure my employees vehicles,” Girth says. “I’ve installed security cameras and additional lighting and gates and fences, and it leaves you to question what more can you do to increase security.”

Investigators say the victim left the truck unlocked with his keys in the glove box while on an over-the-road truck route. Girth says his employee was running behind and accidentally left his keys in the truck.

“I have sent messages out to all of my employees that when they park their cars here to make sure they’re locked, keys are out of it and that they are parked in the lighted areas of the parking lot,” Girth says.

Investigators say the next day, on May 6, another victim called to report the theft of his 2020 Icebear motor scooter from the parking lot of his employer, SMC, in Springfield. Surveillance video footage of the theft was obtained, which showed a tan, regular cab Chevy Silverado enter the lot. The driver exits the truck and walks out of the camera’s view and over to the scooter. Investigators say the truck appeared consistent with the Chevy reported stolen the previous day.

Deputies say they identified the suspect in the theft from the surveillance footage as Fuqua.

On the same night of May 6, an officer responded to Incredible Pizza in Springfield to a report that a 2019 Honda Grom motorcycle had been stolen from the parking lot. Surveillance video footage shows that the motorcycle was stolen by a white man driving a tan, regular cab Chevy Silverado. Investigators say the truck driver pulled up alongside the motorcycle, put the motorcycle onto the back of a small utility trailer being pulled by the truck, and left the scene.

Investigators recognized the truck as the same truck that had stolen the scooter from SMC earlier that day and identified the suspect who stole the motorcycle as Fuqua.

The truck was recovered and abandoned on May 11, and investigators say credit cards from an additional theft from vehicle cases were located in the truck when it was recovered. Investigators say those additional cases are presently under investigation and will be presented in a subsequent probable cause statement.

On May 13, investigators say a 1996 Ford F-150 owned by Missouri Equipment Leasing was stolen from the lot of Scott’s Sunshine Automotive. Surveillance video footage of the theft was obtained and investigators identified Fuqua as the suspect who stole the truck by forcing entry through the passenger side vent window.

Later on the same day, investigators say the stolen Ford was seen on surveillance footage stopping in front of a residence. The driver, identified again as Fuqua, exited the truck and stole a floor jack valued at $500 from the residence’s front yard. In that footage, the truck was pulling a white cargo trailer that investigators say is presumed stolen but has not yet been identified.

That truck was involved in a pursuit with the Greene County Sheriffs Department later that night and was found abandoned on May 14.

On May 14, a 2003 Chevy Silverado was stolen front the parking lot of Smoke Science. The truck had been left unsecured with the keys inside, and investigators identified Fuqua as the suspect who stole the truck from surveillance footage.

Court documents read that within an hour of that truck was being stolen, it was used to steal a wallet and tools from a work truck belonging to Signature Signs in Springfield. Approximately one hour later, a debit card stolen from that work truck was used to make a fraudulent purchase at the Buckle clothing store. Fuqua was identified as the suspect who used the stolen card to make that purchase from surveillance footage.

On May 18, a 2005 GMC Sierra was stolen from the parking lot of the Lowes Home Improvement store. Investigators identified Fuqua from surveillance footage as the suspect who stole the truck.

For two weeks, investigators say that truck was involved in numerous trailer thefts and other thefts from vehicles that are presently under investigation and will be addressed in a subsequent probable cause statement. According to investigators, Fuqua has been identified from surveillance footage in several of those incidents thus far.

On May 31, officers assigned to the USMS Task Force observed Fuqua operating the stolen GMC and got assistance from Greene County deputies in attempting to stop the truck. Fuqua fled in the truck before ultimately abandoning the truck and fleeing on foot, but was eventually apprehended by deputies, who investigators say will be submitting a separate case report documenting Fuqua’s actions during that encounter.

Across different agencies, Deputy Rippee says there may be more charges coming.

Deputy Rippee says Fuqua may have committed a property crime every single day over the last month.

“Now that he’s in custody, they want their property back and that’s kind of where we’re at the standpoint now is that we’re trying to get all of these victims their property back,” Deputy Rippee says.

Fuqua is currently being held in the Greene County jail without bond.

Fuqua is on hold at the jail for violating his parole. Deputy Rippee says it’s frustrating when these repeat offenders continue to commit crimes after getting released from prison.

“The same people normally that they’re associating with while they are a free citizen are the same people they’re associating with while they’re incarcerated in the department of corrections so they may see a familiar face and once they do get released typically they come back to the same area, and they’re going to start associating with those same people,” Deputy Rippee says.

