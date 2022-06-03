Advertisement

FIRST LOOK: See the new splash pad in Harrison, Ark.

The City of Harrison held a grand opening for the new Lake Harrison Park Splash Pad, also known as "Cannon's Cove."
By Noah Tucker
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison, in collaboration with the Harrison Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, held a grand opening for the new Lake Harrison Park splash pad.

It is also known as “Cannon’s Cove.” The $250,000 project is part of a mission to bring inclusive playground equipment and experiences to all children in the greater-Harrison area.

