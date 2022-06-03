Advertisement

Himalayan salt wall: Restaurant guests are encouraged to lick the walls while dining

A restaurant in Arizona said it's fine for guests to lick the walls when dining or having a drink. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN) - Patrons at a restaurant in Arizona are welcome to lick the walls while they dine.

The Mission restaurant is gaining attention in Old Town Scottsdale after its owners said guests could lick the walls while enjoying their food or a drink, as the walls are made of Himalayan rock salt.

Representatives with the trendy dining spot said the head chef brought the rocks in to add to the overall ambiance and help customers with their tequila shots.

Himalayan rock salt has natural sanitary properties, but restaurant staff said they regularly wipe them down.

According to the restaurant, the walls have already seen a lot of action.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Nick Owens, 57, from Sparta, Missouri/Wright County Jail
Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Southwest Missouri family on cruise ship that caught fire.
Southwest Missouri family caught on a fiery cruise ship in the Caribbean Sea shares story
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Ex-Nixa Junior High assistant principal sentenced in child pornography case

Latest News

Kyle Larson reaches to fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR All-Star auto race at...
New track, new test: NASCAR’s top series heads to St. Louis
Victims of domestic violence, stalking may soon file online in Greene County
Victims of domestic violence, stalking may soon file online in Greene County
Buddy Check 3: Remember men can get breast cancer too
Barry CO inmates escape