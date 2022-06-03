Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot that left Sweetie Pie’s owner’s grandson dead

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man accused in the murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of Andre Montgomery has accepted a plea deal.

Montgomery was shot and killed near Fairground Park on March 14, 2016. He was the grandson of Miss Robbie Montgomery, owner of Sweetie Pie’s.

Travell Hill pleaded guilty to two charges - conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder for hire. Both counts carry a mandatory life in prison sentence. His official sentencing was set for September.

Court documents state Montgomery was killed after he went outside to meet someone after getting a telephone call. Days prior to the murder, Hill reportedly met with a mutual acquaintance and James Timothy Norman, Montgomery’s uncle, where Norman said he wanted Montgomery dead.

The day of the murder, Hill and Norman met, and Hill’s understanding afterwards was that Norman wanted Montgomery killed, according to the plea agreement. Norman told Hill Terica Ellis would call him on his cellular telephone to let him know where he could find Montgomery. Later that day, Ellis reportedly called Hill and told him where Montgomery was.

Hill went to where Montgomery was, and after watching him outside the home, walked up and shot him multiple times. After the shooting, Hill ran off and got rid of his cellular telephone and gun, police said.

Two days after the murder, Hill was given $5,000 by an individual and told “words to the effect of, ‘keep your mouth quiet,’ officials said. Hill reportedly accepted the money, knowing it was a payment from Norman for the murder.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins should...
3 inmates escape from the Barry County Jail
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Dana Sowards
Convicted murderer asks court to consider his release 2 years after killing a Nixa woman in a deadly crash
Jason Fuqua.
Deputies arrest Springfield man accused of stealing multiple cars while out on parole
The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins.
Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield

Latest News

Greene County Sheriff’s Office completes transfer of inmates to new jail
Through the night, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office transferred its inmates from its downtown...
WATCH: Greene County Sheriff’s Office completes transfer of inmates to new jail
Police arrest 1 in shooting outside Aurora, Mo. motel
As an upper low moves east, a few showers will be possible this afternoon. Most spots will be...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry today for most of the Ozarks
Little if any rain for now