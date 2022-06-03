Mental Health Awareness 2022 Hub

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, one out of five adults experiences mental illness.

Mental Health America ranks Missouri high for the number of mental health issues but low in access to care, and ranks Arkansas lower in mental health illness prevalence but higher in access to care.

KY3 wants to keep you and your family safe by providing the right resources and information about mental health.

NAMI Southwest Missouri reports the following key findings from 2020:

Youth mental health is declining. However, youth suicide in increasing. Adult prevalence of mental health is relatively stagnant, but suicidal ideation is increasing. Prevalence of substance use disorder decreased in both youth and adults, but due to a lack of access during the COVID-19 shut down. More Americans have health insurance but their coverage is not adequate for mental health help. There is still an unmet need for mental health treatment among youth and adults. Youth are not being identified as having a mental illness, which can prevent them from accessing necessary accommodations/treatment.

If you or someone you know needs help, here is a list of local resources:

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness): https://namiswmo.org/crisis-info/

NAMI: 417-864-3676 or 1-877-535-4357 or text HOME to the number 741741

Missouri Suicide Prevention Network: https://www.mospn.org/myths-facts

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or (800) SUICIDE

Missouri Foundation for Health: https://mffh.org/our-focus/gun-suicide-prevention/

Community Partnership of the Ozarks: https://cpozarks.org/programs/help-video-series/

The GLO Center - The LGBTQIA+ Community Center of the Ozarks: https://www.glocenter.org/

GLBT National Hotline: 1-888-843-4564

GLBT National Hotline Youth: 1-888-246-PRIDE

GLBT National Hotline Seniors: 1-888-234-7243

PFLAG - National LGBTQ+ Resource: https://pflag.org

Below you can read stories about mental health awareness and is happening right now in our community here:

https://www.ky3.com/2022/05/23/live-life-well-look-clothing-companys-campaign-get-people-outside/

https://www.ky3.com/2022/05/08/suicide-prevention-coalition-ozarks-hosts-suicide-awareness-walk-life/

https://www.ky3.com/2022/05/03/mental-health-hotline-springfield-reports-increase-calls-following-death-naomi-judd/

https://www.ky3.com/2022/05/05/springfield-experts-share-tips-talking-kids-about-mental-health/

https://www.ky3.com/2022/05/02/call-988-new-suicide-hotline-number-launch-july/

https://www.ky3.com/2022/04/28/firearms-suicide-prevention-campaign-launching-missouri/

https://www.ky3.com/2022/03/30/pharmacists-available-help-suicide-prevention-new-training-offered-through-missouri-house-bill/

https://www.ky3.com/2021/12/14/live-life-well-navigating-mental-health-care-system/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.