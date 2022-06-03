Advertisement

Mercy’s security director explains how medical professional protect themselves

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Medical professionals have been through a lot in the past few years, many facing violent attacks from patients.

Mercy Hospital director of public safety, Ernest Plus, said as times change, safety practices adapt.

”Society has changed. The population bases are changing,” said Plus. “That’s going to have an impact. The best thing we can do is come together now.”

Coming together for change that’s what Plus said is a must in healthcare.

“Evolving changes, we’ve had to deal with the fact people are very upset currently, especially when there were so many unknowns relative to the pandemic,” said Plus.

Plus said pandemic-related violence has made them prepare the medical profession more and be locked in on one practice.

“De-escalation, the goal being to eliminate as many violent outbursts or tendencies towards violence as possible,” said Plus.

Plus said they deal with people in high emotional states and have unknown triggers. He said medical professionals have education on how to calm people down, including those working in their urgent care clinics.

Plus said self-defense is involved.

“The goal is not to address harm with harm, but to address harm with techniques that reduce harm for both the individual seeking care and the individuals trying to provide care,” said Plus.

And Plus said plans are constantly adapting to recent violent events locally and across the country.

“More attention and focus on those, so plans have been developed,” said Plus. “Now we just continue to develop those plans so that they’re more prudent to today’s emotional setting and society.”

We reached out to CoxHealth, and they denied an on-camera interview but gave a statement. Representatives said they continue to build upon their security practices and training for a safe workplace.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Nick Owens, 57, from Sparta, Missouri/Wright County Jail
Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Southwest Missouri family on cruise ship that caught fire.
Southwest Missouri family caught on a fiery cruise ship in the Caribbean Sea shares story
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Ex-Nixa Junior High assistant principal sentenced in child pornography case

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins.
Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield
Police warn of recent car break-in trend in Springfield
Gov. Asa Hutchinson suggests using state surplus funds to improve school security across the...
North Arkansas schools leaders addressing school safety regardless of legislative action
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins should...
3 inmates escape from the Barry County Jail
3 inmates escape from the Barry County Jail