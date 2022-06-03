Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins.

Police say the summer months have been historically the busiest time for smash and grabs involving vehicles. Police say thieves target parks, gyms, and apartment complexes. But thefts can happen anywhere.

One woman says she never imagined she would be a victim. Her theft happened over the Memorial Day weekend.

“It wasn’t even in plain sight, and that’s the hardest thing I am having trouble coping with,” said Megan Knight. “My windows are tinted, and in the middle of the night, during those hours, you can’t even see in my backseat. So definitely pay attention to your surroundings because you never know who or when.

Everyone thinks they won’t become a victim of this, and then magically it happens.”

Police remind you:

• The best advice that can be given is not to leave anything in your vehicle in plain sight that you would not want to be taken.

• Always lock your doors even if you plan to be away from your vehicle for only a minute, such as running in to pay for gas.

• Park in well-lighted areas.

• When shopping, always make sure to place purchases in the trunk and out of sight before going to the next shopping area to park.

• Try to maintain a “clutter-free” vehicle.

• If you don’t have the luxury of parking your vehicle in the garage at night and leave it parked in the driveway or on the street in front of the house, make sure to remove the garage door opener. This is the key to your home.

