Springfield learning center closes after small fire

The fire started around 10 a.m. at Alpha Tots in a strip mall near Sunshine and Kansas.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield learning center closed early on Friday after a fire in the bathroom.

The fire started around 10 a.m. at Alpha Tots in a strip mall near Sunshine and Kansas. Investigators say employees extinguished the fire. Investigators say the cause is likely electrical.

Nearly 40 kids and 20 employees escaped without injury. The daycare closed because of the heavy smoke inside the building.

