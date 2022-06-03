Advertisement

Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute

Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
By David Ade
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tommy John, when most baseball fans hear the name, they think of a surgery performed in effort to save a pitcher’s career. Nearly 50 years after the first surgery, Tommy John donated the cast he wore following the first-of-a-kind medical procedure to the world’s largest museum.

In a Friday ceremony at the National Museum of American History, John formally donated the cast from the first “Tommy John” surgery to the Smithsonian Institute.

Secretary of the Smithsonian Institute, Lonnie Bunch, said, “When you become part of the Smithsonian, what you really are, is you become part of America’s collective memory.”

In 1974, Tommy John, then a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, injured a ligament in his throwing arm. Back then the injury meant his baseball career was over -- so it seemed. Dodgers doctor Frank Jobe made history by surgically reconstructing John’s ligament, saving his career.

In an interview with Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, John said, “1974, I took a step. I had no idea of where I was going, but all of the sudden Dr. Jobe gave me a flashlight and I found my way home.”

Steve Garvey, John’s former Dodgers teammate, attended Friday’s ceremony and led those in attendance in singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Garvey reflected on watching Tommy John’s recovery from the cutting edge surgery.

Garvey said, “It was one step at a time to the point where he could go back and try again. And then could he sustain it. And lo and behold, he sustained it for 288 wins. And what I think as a Hall of Fame career.”

The ligament reconstruction surgery, now commonly known as “Tommy John” surgery, is credited with helping save hundreds of athletic careers.

Smithsonian Institute officials said Tommy John’s cast will be part of the entertainment and sports history collections at its Museum of American History. However, they said there are currently no plans to display the cast.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Nick Owens, 57, from Sparta, Missouri/Wright County Jail
Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Southwest Missouri family on cruise ship that caught fire.
Southwest Missouri family caught on a fiery cruise ship in the Caribbean Sea shares story
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Ex-Nixa Junior High assistant principal sentenced in child pornography case

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins.
Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield
Police warn of recent car break-in trend in Springfield
Gov. Asa Hutchinson suggests using state surplus funds to improve school security across the...
North Arkansas schools leaders addressing school safety regardless of legislative action
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins should...
3 inmates escape from the Barry County Jail