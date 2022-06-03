Advertisement

Wallace, Turner lead Arkansas past Grand Canyon in first game of Stillwater Regional

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cayden Wallace, who hit two home runs, and Michael Turner both drove in three runs and second-seeded Arkansas defeated third-seed Grand Canyon 7-1 on Friday in the Stillwater Regional.

Wallace plated a run when he was hit by a pitch and Turner followed with a two-run single in a four-run second inning that put the Razorbacks on top 5-0.

That was plenty for Connor Noland (6-5), who scattered six hits in seven innings.

Arkansas (39-18), which ended a four-game losing streak, faces the winner of Missouri State-Oklahoma State on Saturday after Grand Canyon (41-20) meets the loser.

Wallace opened the scoring with a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the first and did the same in the fourth. Turner, who had three hits, had an RBI single in the sixth.

Tayler Aguilar led off the fourth with a home run for the Lopes.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

