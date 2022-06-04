City of Everton, Mo. issues boil water advisory

EVERTON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Everton announced a boil water advisory.

The city did not share details as to why but only apologized for the inconvenience.

You should boil the water for three minutes before use. And use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations or consumption. Once repairs are made, the city will collect samples and test to ensure safety.

