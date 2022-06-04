Convicted murderer asks court to consider his release 2 years after killing a Nixa woman in a deadly crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man convicted of second-degree murder after a deadly pursuit wants his release from prison.

Greene County Judge Michael Cordonnier sentenced Tommy Morris to 30 years for killing 31-year-old Dana Sowards in 2018.

“He was fleeing from the commission of a felony crime. He never stopped fleeing, and he caused this death. He has not accepted responsibility for that even today,” said Cordonnier at the time of sentencing nearly two years ago.

Morris was already on probation at the time of the vehicle accident that claimed her life. He was previously convicted of 9 other felony crimes.

“The justice system gave you so many chances, and I’m sure the family would say now too many chances,” said Cordonnier.

Prosecutors argued that Morris escaped a pursuit after police caught him dealing drugs in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store. Eventually, he kept driving, crashing into Sowards’ car at the corner of Scenic and Mount Vernon, killing her almost instantly.

Morris’ public defender said Morris admitted to driving recklessly, even pointing to the crash report, proving Morris tried to stop. However, he did acknowledge Morris also admitted to selling drugs and running from officers.

But the attorney says prosecutors stretched the law allowing for felony murder for killing the young mother during the commission of a violent felony crime.

After only a few years in prison, Morris asks a judge to release him on a technicality relating to his jury trial waiver. Other efforts to vacate his sentence have already failed.

“Mr. Morris has no regard for the law and no regard for the rights of other people,” said Cordonnier at the sentencing hearing.

Morris is also serving ten years for drug charges and probation violations.

Until mid-July, the state has to present evidence to dispute Morris’ claims of a trial error.

Judge Michael Cordonnier could hand down a decision about his release in July.

