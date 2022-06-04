Advertisement

Convicted murderer asks court to consider his release 2 years after killing a Nixa woman in a deadly crash

By Frances Watson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man convicted of second-degree murder after a deadly pursuit wants his release from prison.

Greene County Judge Michael Cordonnier sentenced Tommy Morris to 30 years for killing 31-year-old Dana Sowards in 2018.

“He was fleeing from the commission of a felony crime. He never stopped fleeing, and he caused this death. He has not accepted responsibility for that even today,” said Cordonnier at the time of sentencing nearly two years ago.

Morris was already on probation at the time of the vehicle accident that claimed her life. He was previously convicted of 9 other felony crimes.

“The justice system gave you so many chances, and I’m sure the family would say now too many chances,” said Cordonnier.

Prosecutors argued that Morris escaped a pursuit after police caught him dealing drugs in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store. Eventually, he kept driving, crashing into Sowards’ car at the corner of Scenic and Mount Vernon, killing her almost instantly.

Morris’ public defender said Morris admitted to driving recklessly, even pointing to the crash report, proving Morris tried to stop. However, he did acknowledge Morris also admitted to selling drugs and running from officers.

But the attorney says prosecutors stretched the law allowing for felony murder for killing the young mother during the commission of a violent felony crime.

After only a few years in prison, Morris asks a judge to release him on a technicality relating to his jury trial waiver. Other efforts to vacate his sentence have already failed.

“Mr. Morris has no regard for the law and no regard for the rights of other people,” said Cordonnier at the sentencing hearing.

Morris is also serving ten years for drug charges and probation violations.

Until mid-July, the state has to present evidence to dispute Morris’ claims of a trial error.

Judge Michael Cordonnier could hand down a decision about his release in July.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Nick Owens, 57, from Sparta, Missouri/Wright County Jail
Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins should...
3 inmates escape from the Barry County Jail
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Southwest Missouri family on cruise ship that caught fire.
Southwest Missouri family caught on a fiery cruise ship in the Caribbean Sea shares story

Latest News

Summer is here and State Troopers want to make sure drivers stay safe on the roads.
Summer marks the 100 deadliest days for drivers
MSU Bears: Ozarks Sports Zone
Oklahoma State tops Missouri State in regional opener
Truck parking shortage
Missouri transportation leaders say there is not enough parking for truck drivers along interstates
By the end of June you should be able to apply for an emergency restraining order online in...
Greene County to offer after-hours online filing for temporary restraining orders