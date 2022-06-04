Advertisement

WATCH: Greene County Sheriff’s Office completes transfer of inmates to new jail

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Through the night, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office transferred its inmates from its downtown facility to a new jail in north Springfield.

Patrol cars escorted buses full of inmates with a helicopter providing security from above. Deputies first removed prisoners from trailers around the old jail on North Boonville. They then moved the rest from the permanent lockup.

The new $150 million Greene County Sheriff’s Office is near the Springfield-Branson National Airport North Haseltine and Division. The 23-acre complex includes 325,000 square feet of jail space, 62,000 square feet devoted to the sheriff’s office, and 22,000 square feet in a separate building housing evidence and training facilities.

The new jail replaced an overcrowded downtown facility that became so packed jailers used temporary modular homes to house the overflow. The old facility housed around 600 inmates. The new facility will house 1,242. The new jail includes 20 separate pods holding between 24-56 people in each pod.

