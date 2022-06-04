Advertisement

‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby

Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after jumping in a lake. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona released body camera footage and a transcript related to a recent incident where a man died after jumping in a lake with officers at the scene.

Arizona’s Family reports a 12-minute video shows officers talking to a man, later identified as Sean Bickings, and another woman near the Tempe City of the Arts and the Tempe Town Lake on May 28.

The video starts with Bickings sitting on a bench. One officer stays with Bickings, while two others go toward a woman who says she was Bickings’ wife. The woman told police they got into an argument but insisted everything was OK.

Minutes later, Bickings is seen on the video climbing over a bar and walking down to the lake, saying, “I’m going for a swim.” An officer tells Bickings that he can’t swim in the lake.

Police transcripts say an officer then asked Bickings what his plan was, and the man responded, “I’m going to drown. I’m going to drown.”

An officer then tells Bickings to swim to the pylon. Bickings says he can’t, and the officer replies, “OK, I’m not jumping in after you,” according to the transcript.

The transcript continues with Bickings asking officers to help him and the woman telling the officers to save him. An officer then tells the woman that another officer is getting a boat.

According to the transcript, the woman said, “I’m just distraught because he’s drowning right in front of you, and you won’t help.” An officer then says Bickings hasn’t come up for about 30 seconds.

Police said Bickings was pulled out of the water by Tempe’s fire and rescue team and pronounced deceased.

According to officials, Bickings was reportedly trying to escape arrest because of various warrants.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins should...
3 inmates escape from the Barry County Jail
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Dana Sowards
Convicted murderer asks court to consider his release 2 years after killing a Nixa woman in a deadly crash
Jason Fuqua.
Deputies arrest Springfield man accused of stealing multiple cars while out on parole
The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins.
Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department Leadership Council held its annual departmental awards...
Springfield Police Department recognizes officers, 1 civilian
MSU Bears Baseball Coach Keith Guttin/Ozarks Sports Zone
Missouri State uses 5-run 9th to oust Grand Canyon
Deputies are investigating a random shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old boy in South...
8-year-old killed in random shooting while on vacation, sheriff’s office says
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital