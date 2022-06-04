Advertisement

Police arrest 1 in shooting outside Aurora, Mo. motel

(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound during a fight outside a motel in Aurora.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Friday for a shots fired call at the Aurora Inn Motel. Investigators say a man, 36, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the fight. Police did not release what led up to the fight.

Police have not released the victim’s name. Doctors list him in stable condition.

Police arrested the suspected shooter at the scene. Officers booked him into the Lawrence County Jail on first-degree assault charges.

