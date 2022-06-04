Springfield Police Department recognizes officers, 1 civilian

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department Leadership Council held its annual departmental awards ceremony to honor the outstanding work of SPD staff and community members.

“The Springfield Police Department awards program was created to appropriately recognize officers and citizens whose acts or actions are deemed to be exceptional or outstanding,” Police Chief Paul Williams said. “Award applications are typically submitted by peers and thoroughly evaluated by the SPD Leadership Council.”

Medals were presented in six different award categories. The Command Commendation is presented to SPD personnel who distinguish themselves by a single act or series of actions that impact the community in a positive manner or significantly improve the department’s ability to fulfill its mission. The Meritorious Service Award is presented in recognition of acts by department personnel who, in the protection of life or furtherance of justice, exhibit conduct that is exceptional. The Life Saving Award is issued to SPD personnel who personally save a life through significant, non-routine measures. The Medal of Valor – Silver is awarded to SPD personnel who distinguish themselves by performing acts of bravery or heroism above and beyond the call of duty in the protection of life or furtherance of justice, and in doing so, place their own safety in imminent danger. The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented in recognition of a career of distinguished service to the Springfield Police Department and the community. The Citizen Service Medal, the highest honor awarded to a citizen, is presented for displaying an act of bravery and/or courage while assisting the Springfield Police Department.

Command Commendation

Officer Josiah Overton

Officer Brad Nicholson*

Officer Dan Rankey

Sgt. Casey Wilkerson

Sgt. Chris Rasmussen*

Sgt. Christina Flood

Sgt. David Shanholtzer*

Lt. Steve Schwind

Officer Mardie Keller

Officer Nathan Thieman

Meritorious Service Award

Officer Brandon Thompson*

Life Saving Award

Officer Anthony Petersen*

Officer Holly Counts

Officer Emily Clayton

Medal of Valor – Silver

Officer Emily Clayton

A/Cpl. Zachary Pugh

Officer Andrew Agnew

Officer Eric Morgan

Officer Michael Vogt

Officer Brandan Locke

Officer Matthew Thomas

Officer Austin Lohkamp

Officer Brad Loveland

Officer Taylor Bolton*

Officer Steven Hartman*

Lifetime Achievement Award

Retired Officer Tim Gomas

Retired Cpl. Rod Noble

Retired Sgt. Chad Hampton

Sgt. David Shanholtzer*

Captain Culley Wilson*

Major Tad Peters

Citizen Service Medal

Zachary Omans

Representatives from the Sons of the American Revolution-Ozarks Mountain Chapter were also at the ceremony to present the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal to Sgt. Ryan Russell, Sgt. Jason Trusler and Cpl. Clint Collier. This award is separate from the department awards previously listed.

