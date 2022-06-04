Springfield Police Department recognizes officers, 1 civilian
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department Leadership Council held its annual departmental awards ceremony to honor the outstanding work of SPD staff and community members.
“The Springfield Police Department awards program was created to appropriately recognize officers and citizens whose acts or actions are deemed to be exceptional or outstanding,” Police Chief Paul Williams said. “Award applications are typically submitted by peers and thoroughly evaluated by the SPD Leadership Council.”
Medals were presented in six different award categories. The Command Commendation is presented to SPD personnel who distinguish themselves by a single act or series of actions that impact the community in a positive manner or significantly improve the department’s ability to fulfill its mission. The Meritorious Service Award is presented in recognition of acts by department personnel who, in the protection of life or furtherance of justice, exhibit conduct that is exceptional. The Life Saving Award is issued to SPD personnel who personally save a life through significant, non-routine measures. The Medal of Valor – Silver is awarded to SPD personnel who distinguish themselves by performing acts of bravery or heroism above and beyond the call of duty in the protection of life or furtherance of justice, and in doing so, place their own safety in imminent danger. The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented in recognition of a career of distinguished service to the Springfield Police Department and the community. The Citizen Service Medal, the highest honor awarded to a citizen, is presented for displaying an act of bravery and/or courage while assisting the Springfield Police Department.
Command Commendation
- Officer Josiah Overton
- Officer Brad Nicholson*
- Officer Dan Rankey
- Sgt. Casey Wilkerson
- Sgt. Chris Rasmussen*
- Sgt. Christina Flood
- Sgt. David Shanholtzer*
- Lt. Steve Schwind
- Officer Mardie Keller
- Officer Nathan Thieman
Meritorious Service Award
- Officer Brandon Thompson*
Life Saving Award
- Officer Anthony Petersen*
- Officer Holly Counts
- Officer Emily Clayton
Medal of Valor – Silver
- Officer Emily Clayton
- A/Cpl. Zachary Pugh
- Officer Andrew Agnew
- Officer Eric Morgan
- Officer Michael Vogt
- Officer Brandan Locke
- Officer Matthew Thomas
- Officer Austin Lohkamp
- Officer Brad Loveland
- Officer Taylor Bolton*
- Officer Steven Hartman*
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Retired Officer Tim Gomas
- Retired Cpl. Rod Noble
- Retired Sgt. Chad Hampton
- Sgt. David Shanholtzer*
- Captain Culley Wilson*
- Major Tad Peters
Citizen Service Medal
- Zachary Omans
Representatives from the Sons of the American Revolution-Ozarks Mountain Chapter were also at the ceremony to present the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal to Sgt. Ryan Russell, Sgt. Jason Trusler and Cpl. Clint Collier. This award is separate from the department awards previously listed.
