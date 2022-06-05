Advertisement

Barry County deputies actively working leads to locate 3 escapees

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous.(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Barry County deputies and U.S. Marshals are actively working on leads after three inmates escaped from the jail on Friday morning.

The Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says they receive calls with new leads every hour. Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies ask you not to approach the three men and call 911.

Residents in Barry County say they have their guard up.

“We have about 12 cars at our property which is in Washburn, and even though they escaped in Cassville, we live 12 to 13 miles away and we are still locking our car doors everything,” said Ashton Esh, Barry County resident.

