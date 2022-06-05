Advertisement

Cardinals’ Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second...
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan apologized Saturday night for tweets he sent with homophobic language as a teenager that surfaced during St. Louis’ game against the Chicago Cubs.

Twitter users directed Donovan’s tweets to the attention of reporters during a doubleheader in Chicago, including at least one that used an anti-gay slur. Donovan’s Twitter account was deleted shortly after the second game, in which Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning to spur a 7-4 Cardinals victory.

The flagged tweets were sent in 2011 and 2013, and the 25-year-old Donovan said Saturday they were part of “playful banter” with a friend.

“I take full responsibility,” Donovan said. “It was something I sent out a long time ago. I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have offended. Anyone that knows me as a person knows I see everyone the same, and I do not condone that type of behavior or anything.

“If I’ve offended you, I truly apologize. Hopefully, I can do my part to show you that’s not who I am.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins should...
3 inmates escape from the Barry County Jail
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Dana Sowards
Convicted murderer asks court to consider his release 2 years after killing a Nixa woman in a deadly crash
Jason Fuqua.
Deputies arrest Springfield man accused of stealing multiple cars while out on parole
Scattered storms are possible with the next disturbance
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Chances Increasing

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, scores on a single hit by Frank Schwindel against the...
Cards score 4 in 10th to beat Cubs, split doubleheader
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home...
Perez, Royals snap 5-game skid, end Astros’ win streak at 5
MSU Bears Baseball Coach Keith Guttin/Ozarks Sports Zone
Missouri State uses 5-run 9th to oust Grand Canyon
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, right, argues with home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman,...
Swarmer, Schwindel shine as Cubs spoil Pujols’ 3,000th game