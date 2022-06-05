Advertisement

Church hosts outreach day to help families in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield church focused on family fun at an event Saturday.

Embassy of Hope Church held its first Family Fest Outreach Day. Families could enjoy a craft fair, free hair cuts, free barbecue, and several other things. Church Director David Simms says it’s a way to connect with the community.

“I started out in a park 20 years ago feeding the homeless a free meal every Saturday,” said Simms. “And over 20 years, it’s morphed into ‘this is what I’m gonna do spend the rest of my life doing.’ Helping the poor, the needy, disenfranchised, and those that just need a hand up, you know? Need some hope in their life.”

The church also offered a food pantry and clothing bank for those in need.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

