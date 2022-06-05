Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash closes I-44 in Springfield

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT has closed lanes of I-44 in Springfield after a tractor-trailer rolled over Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 77. The crash closed both eastbound lanes. Investigators report this as an injury crash.

MoDOT expects cleanup to take three hours. They advise eastbound traffic to use U.S. 160 as a detour.

