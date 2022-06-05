TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash closes I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT has closed lanes of I-44 in Springfield after a tractor-trailer rolled over Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 77. The crash closed both eastbound lanes. Investigators report this as an injury crash.

MoDOT expects cleanup to take three hours. They advise eastbound traffic to use U.S. 160 as a detour.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.