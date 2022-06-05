Advertisement

Kansas City gas station nears $5 a gallon as gas prices continue to spike

The Sinclair gas station on West Pennway in Kansas City, Missouri, sat at $4.89 Sunday morning.
(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pain at the pump continues. As the national average for a gallon of gas nears $5, so is the price at a Kansas City gas station.

The Sinclair gas station on West Pennway in Kansas City, Missouri, sat at $4.89 Sunday morning, above the national average of $4.84.

According to AAA, the average in the Show-Me State is $4.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded, an increase of $0.27 compared to one week ago and $1.69 more than the average a year ago.

Kansas is not much better. AAA states the average price of gas in the Sunflower State is $4.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded, an increase of $0.24 compared to one week ago and $1.56 more than the average a year ago.

