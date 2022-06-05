Advertisement

Kids participate in Kids Fishing Fun Day at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids in Springfield had the chance to have some fun and learn a new skill.

Rutledge Wilson Farm Park hosted the 41st annual Kids Fishing Fun Day. The Missouri Department of Conservation uses the day to teach kids how to fish. It also encourages them to fish throughout the summer.

“It gets them interested in the outdoors,” said Conservation Agent Francis Skalicky. “The more people we have interested in the outdoors, the more people we have caring for the outdoors. It’s a great family activity. It’s something that you can do as a family together. It’s a lifetime activity. You can do this for the rest of your life, so the sooner you get started, the longer you can enjoy it.”

The kids fished for largemouth bass, channel catfish, and bluegill. Kids could keep three of the fish they caught.

